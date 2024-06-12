Community Cookery
- Salted Caramel Brownie
Our salted caramel brownie has just a hint of sea salt to make it interesting....$3.00
- Chips
Sour Cream & Onion Sea Salt Chili Lime Fuego Sea Salt & Vinegar Honey BBQ$1.50
- Cookies
just like Nana used to make, lots of chocolate and just the right crunch, not too soft, not too crispy$3.25
- Fresh Whole Fruit
Fresh Seasonal Fruit$1.00
- BBQ Pork
Flavored with our secret spice mix, then slow roasted to perfection, topped with Smokey BBQ and lots of Cheddar served on a soft Bulkie roll$9.95
- Big Fat BLT
The classic sandwich, on thick cut toasted sour dough, sliced tomato, crisp lettuce, mayonnaise and oh yeah, lots of bacon$8.95
- Buffalo Wrap$6.95
- Build Your Own$6.95
- Cafe Melt with Chicken Salad
Our homemade chicken salad, chunks of chicken tossed with craisins, mayo and celery, topped with baby spinach & Swiss and grill it on marble rye. Your gonna love it!$8.95
- Chicken Ceasar Wrap
Chunks of chicken tossed with Parmesan Cheese and Caesar dressing in a flour tortilla!$8.95
- Grilled Cheese
The classic, on thick cut Sour Dough with American cheese and grilled till it's ooey gooey!$6.95
- Hot Dog
All beef frank served on a toasted roll...It's All American!$4.50
- Tuna Melt
Our Tuna is tossed with celery, shredded carrots, red onion and mayonnaise topped with Baby Spinach & Swiss and grilled to perfection!$8.95
- Turkey Mediterranean
Hummus, shredded carrot, chopped cucumber, lettuce & Roasted Turkey...a nice light summer sandwich!$8.95
- Veggie Wrap
Chopped tomato, cucumber, onion, carrots and mixed greens served in a wrap with your choice of Hummus or Guacamole$8.95
- Warm Roastbeef
We top lean Roast Beef, top with Caramelized onions and Cheddar Cheese, warm it till the cheese bubbles and add Horseradish Mayo and put it on a grille Bulkie Roll$9.95
- Wrap-VEGAN
Chopped tomato, cucumber, onion, carrots and mixed greens served in a wrap with your choice of Hummus or Guacamole$8.95
