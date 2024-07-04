Community Cookery
Bagel-Seasonal No longer available
Beverages
Coffee
Small Iced Coffee$3.50
Large Iced Coffee$4.50
Small Hot Tea$2.50
Small-Cappucino$4.00
Small-Espresso$2.00
Small Iced Tea-Seasonal$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Large Iced Tea-Seasonal$4.50OUT OF STOCK
Large Hot Tea$3.25
Large-Cappucino$5.00
Double Espresso$4.00
Small Coffee$2.50
Large Coffee$3.25
Small Hot Coco$2.50
Small-Latte$4.00
Large-Latte$5.00
Large Hot Coco$3.25
Community Cookery Coffee Mug$16.00
Coffee cup and lid-empty$1.00
Iced Coffee cup-empty$1.50
Grab & Go
Salted Caramel Brownie
Our salted caramel brownie has just a hint of sea salt to make it interesting....$3.00
Chips
Sour Cream & Onion Sea Salt Chili Lime Fuego Sea Salt & Vinegar Honey BBQ$1.50
Chocolate Chip Cookies
just like Nana used to make, lots of chocolate and just the right crunch, not too soft, not too crispy$2.00
Fresh Whole Fruit
Fresh Seasonal Fruit$1.00
Oatmeal Raisin$3.00
Pastry
Chocolate Croissant$3.00
Cinnamon Bun
Pastry filled with a cinnamon sugar filling..so good$3.00
Bluberry Muffin$3.00OUT OF STOCK
Chocolate Chip Muffin$3.00OUT OF STOCK
Cinnamon Coffee Cake$2.50OUT OF STOCK
Cinnamon Scone$3.00
Bluberry Turnover$3.00
Berry Strudel$3.00OUT OF STOCK
Blueberry Coffee cake$3.00
Chocolate Cinnamon Bun$3.00OUT OF STOCK
Toasted Coconut & Chocolate Cinnamon Bun$3.00OUT OF STOCK
ChocolatecStrudel Twist$3.00OUT OF STOCK
Lemon poppy bread$3.00
Sandwich
BBQ Pork
Flavored with our secret spice mix, then slow roasted to perfection, topped with Smokey BBQ and lots of Cheddar served on a soft Bulkie roll$9.95OUT OF STOCK
Big Fat BLT
The classic sandwich, on thick cut toasted sour dough, sliced tomato, crisp lettuce, mayonnaise and oh yeah, lots of bacon$8.95
Buffalo Wrap
Fresh chicken tossed with Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, Tomato & Mixed Greens$8.95OUT OF STOCK
Build Your Own$7.95
Chicken Ceasar Wrap
Chunks of chicken tossed with Parmesan Cheese and Ceasar dressing in a flour tortilla!$8.95
Fall Chicken Salad
Our homemade chicken salad, chunks of chicken tossed with craisins, walnuts, apples and mayo topped with Arrugula & Swiss on a grilled croissant. Your gonna love it!$8.95OUT OF STOCK
Grilled Cheese
The classic, on thick cut Sour Dough with American cheese and grilled till it's ooey gooey!$4.95
Mousetrap
Thick cut sourdough topped with Swiss, American & Cheddar, finished of with grilled Ham....$8.95
Thanksgiving Wrap
Roasted Turkey topped with our homemade stuffing and cranberry mayonnaise in a wrap$9.95
Turkey Reuben
Fresh tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, basil pesto and crisp romaine tossed with a balsamic vinaigrette in a wrap.$8.95
Veggie Wrap$8.95
Warm Roastbeef
Warm Roast Beef topped with melted Cheddar, grilled onions,banana peppers and Garlic Aioli on warm Ciabatta$9.95
Wrap-VEGAN
Chopped tomato, cucumber, onion, carrots and mixed greens served in a wrap with your choice of Hummus or Guacamole$8.95