Located in the historic Seamen's Church Institute.

18 Market Square, Newport, RI 02840





Community Cookery is more than just a café — it’s a mission-driven space where food meets purpose. Operated by Newport Community School in partnership with the Aquidneck Island Adult Learning Center, our café serves as a training ground for aspiring cooks and hospitality professionals, providing hands-on experience in a supportive, real-world environment.





We proudly serve wholesome, affordable breakfast and lunch, featuring creative sandwiches, fresh salads, house-baked goods, grab-and-go meals, and daily specials. Whether you're dining in or ordering ahead, our goal is to make nourishing food accessible to everyone in our community.





Guests can enjoy indoor seating or relax in our charming Secret Garden, a peaceful outdoor space tucked away in the heart of Newport. We also offer catering services, including customized menus tailored to your event needs.

Every bite you enjoy helps fuel a brighter future — with 100% of profits supporting the impactful work of Newport Community School.





Come for the food. Stay for the mission.